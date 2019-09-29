Mauston High School Receives National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School Award Program recognizes high schools that help to keep young athletes safe
Mauston High School is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School award for its Eagles athletic program. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that provide safe environments for student athletes. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment.
“Mauston High School is honored to receive this 1st Team recognition from NATA, and we remain committed to keeping our student athletes safe during physical education classes, team practices and games so they can accomplish their own goals of great competition, winning records, fair sportsmanship and good health. Our goal is to lead our athletics program to the highest safety standards for our players,” said Randy Gyllin, Athletic Director, Mauston Eagles.
“We remain committed to the health and welfare of young athletes in competitive sports,” says NATA President Tory Lindley, MAS, ATC. “This award recognizes the contributions and commitment of schools across the country that are implementing safe sports policies and best practices to ensure athletes can do what they love best and have the appropriate care in place to prevent, manage and treat injuries should they occur.”
Funding for this award was provided by the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers’ Association.
In order to achieve Safe Sport School status, as Mauston High School did, athletic programs must do the following:
- Create a positive athletic health care administrative system
- Provide or coordinate pre-participation physical examinations
- Promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities
- Plan for selection, fit function and proper maintenance of athletic equipment
- Provide a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes
- Develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental conditions
- Provide or facilitate injury intervention
- Create and rehearse a venue-specific Emergency Action Plan
- Provide or facilitate psychosocial consultation and nutritional counseling/education
- Be sure athletes and parents are educated of the potential benefits and risks in sports as well as their responsibilities
For more information please visit: www.athletictrainers.org.
Source: WRJC.com
