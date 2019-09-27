Mauston Hangs on To Defeat Wisconsin Dells 16-8 on Homecoming Night

The Mauston Golden Eagles built a 16-0 halftime lead then held on to beat the Wisconsin Dells Chiefs 16-8 on Homecoming night at Mauston High School. Mauston took a 7-0 lead on an 11 yard touchdown pass from Cade Hall to Gage Kobylski. Mauston then got defensive as Josh Bell sacked the Dells quarterback in the end zone for a safety to stretch the Golden Eagles lead to 9-0. Mauston scored on the ensuing drive as Cade Hall found Hayden Goodman for a 5 yard touchdown pass. Logan Oliver knocked thru the extra point to give Mauston a 16-0 lead going into halftime. The Dells played strong in the second half getting a touchdown run from Marty Koenig and a safety of their own to pull within 16-8. Mauston would hold defensively down the stretch however and pull out the victory to move to 3-3 overall all and 3-1 in South Central Conference play. Wisconsin Dells drops to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play. Mauston will host Nekoosa next Friday night with kickoff at 7pm.

Source: WRJC.com





