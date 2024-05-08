Mauston Hammers Westfield before Storms Hammer Woodside with Rain

The Mauston Golden Eagles snuck in a 10-0 victory over Westfield before heavy rains poured over Woodside Sports complex. It was a big game for Senior Brady Baldwin who went 4×4 with 2 triples and a double for the Golden Eagles. Andrey Tougas went 2×4 and stole 6 bags for Mauston in route to the victory. Isaac Steinke was stellar on the mound pitching 5 shutout innings giving up nothing on 3 hits 3 walks and 10 strikeouts. Mauston improves to 6-1 in the conference and 13-3 overall. Mauston will travel to Wautoma on Thursday a game you can listen to on SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com

Source: WRJC.com







