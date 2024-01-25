Mauston Grapplers Dominate Dells to Complete Undefeated Regular Season

The Mauston Wrestling team completed and undefeated dual regular season by taking down rival Wisconsin Dells 60-18 Thursday night. The first match of the night was a thriller which saw Mauston’s Austin Hunter getting a pin over Wisconsin Dells Cameron Pagel. Mauston also got pins from Preston Seebecker, Brekk Peterson, Alex Suhr, and Mason Romanelli. The victory pushes Mauston to 14-0 on the season and finishes 6-0 in South Central Conference matches. The South Central Conference Tournament is coming up on Friday February 2nd in Adams-Friendship.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.