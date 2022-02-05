Mauston Grapplers Crown 6 SCC Conference Champions

The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team crowned 6 South Central Conference Champions Friday night at the conference tournament held in Westfield Wisconsin. Adams-Friendship won the conference tournament as a team followed by Wisconsin Dells in 2nd and Mauston in 3rd place. Mauston’s conference champions were Drake Gosda at 113lbs, Alex Suhr 120lbs, Jackson Whitney 138lbs, Hayden Gyllin 160lbs, Espyn Sweers 170lbs, and Dalton Hoehn 182lbs. Jayden Zimbauer finished 2nd for the Golden Eagles. Next up for Mauston is the regional tournament next Saturday at Lodi.

Source: WRJC.com







