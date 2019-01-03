Mauston Golden Eagle’s to Celebrate Girls Basketball 30th Anniversary of State Tournament Run this Friday Night

The Mauston Golden Eagles will host the Westfield Pioneers in both boys and girls basketball. The Boys game will begin at 6pm with the girl’s game to follow Friday January 4th. The Golden Eagles will also welcome back the 1988-1989 girls basketball team that made it all the way to the State Championship game. It will be a 30 year reunion for that team and a reception will follow after the games at Timmy’s Timeout. That 88-89 girls basketball team finished the season 24-3 and 15-1 in the South Central Conference. It defeated Clinton in the State Semi-Finals 44-43 before falling by just 2 points to Kimberly in the State Championship game. Tonya Waller now known as Tonya Lassanske’s record of free throw shooting in the state tournament still stands today. She was a perfect 18-18 in the two games played at the UW Fieldhouse. That year’s team also won the WIAA Sportsmanship award.

