Mauston Golden Eagles State Powerlifting Results

State Powerlifting Results:

-Izzy Rodriguez 2nd place girls equipped 123 class

-Kiwi Barr 3rd place girls equipped 148 class

-Tara Wenzel State champ girls equipped 148 class

-Savannah Marvin state champ girls equipped 198 class

-Daphne Peterson 6th place girls raw 198 class

-Riley Willey 7th place girls raw 242 class

-Alex Geesaman 22nd place boys raw 123 class

-Tara Wenzel girls equipped best lifter award

-Division 2 Girls Equipped Team 2nd place team award

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.