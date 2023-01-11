Mauston Girls Fall to Tomah

The Mauston Golden Eagles girls basketball team fell to Tomah Tuesday night 64-44. Lauren Noth had a big game for Tomah scoring 25 points 22 came in the first half. Mauston was led by Bre Heller who had a team high 11points. Kylie Heller and Caitlin Lavold each had 10points for Mauston who falls to 7-7 on the season.

