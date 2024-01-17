Mauston Girls Earn First Victory over Tomah Since 2015

The Mauston Golden Eagles girls basketball team took care of business against Tomah Tuesday night winning 51-40. Mauston trailed 18-16 midway through the first half before going on a 27-4 run to take a 43-22 lead and would hang on for the victory. Kylie Heller and Carly Onsager each scored 13 to lead Mauston. Bre Heller added 11 for the Golden Eagles who improve to 12-3 on the season. Tomah was led by Brielle Plueger who finished with a team high 11points, Tomah drops to 3-12. Mauston will now host Wautoma Friday night a game that can be heard on SmashCountry92.9FM and wrjc.com. The win snapped a 7 game losing streak versus Tomah dating back to 2015.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.