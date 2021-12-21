Mauston Gas Station Employee charged with Theft from Gas Station He Works At

A Mauston man is facing theft charges after apparently stealing from a Mauston Gas Station where he was employed at. A Mauston Police Officer was dispatched to the gas station in response to management had detained 45 year old James Clark. This took place on October 18th. Clark admitted to stealing money out of the register during a time span of 2-3 years. Clark had been employed by the Gas Station for 30 years. Clark believe he took an estimated $9,300 from the till during the 2-3 year span, taking about $60 a week. The Gas Station requested charges per company policy. Clark was placed under arrest and taken to Juneau County Jail. There is video footage of Clark taking money out of the register after making change for a customer. Clark is facing a charge of Felony Theft of a Business more than $5,000 but less than $10,000.

Source: WRJC.com







