Mauston Football Team Begins Practice for 2019 Season

The Mauston High School Football Season is officially underway. The Golden Eagles began practicing for the 2019 season Tuesday morning. Mauston Head Football Coach Roland Lehman says number are a bit down this season but he says that’s seems to be the case in many schools in the state of Wisconsin. Mauston football team is also shorthanded on the coaching staff this year. Coach Lehman says both the players and coaches will have to do a lot of cross training this season. The team is excited to get the season underway, Mauston opens up their season on the road this year August 23rd at Tomah.

Source: WRJC.com





