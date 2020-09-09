Mauston Football Changes Up Season Opener will now Play Viroqua

With the on-going Covid-19 Pandemic a lot of things could change during the Fall High School athletic seasons one change has already been made on the Mauston Football schedule. The Golden Eagles who had been slated to open up their season in Dodgeville will now host the Viroqua Blackhawks instead on September 25th. It results in a lot less travel for the Golden Eagles. Viroqua finished just 1-8 a season ago with their lone victory coming against the afar mentioned Dodgeville Dodgers.

Here is a look at Mauston’s Complete 2020 Football Schedule

Friday 9/25 Viroqua (Home) 7pm

Friday 10/2 at Wautoma 7pm

Friday 10/9 La Crosse Aquinas (Home) 7pm

Friday 10/16 at Wisconsin Dells 7pm

Friday 10/23 Westfield (Home) 7pm

Friday 10/29 at Adams-Friendship 7pm

Friday 11/6 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (Home) 7pm

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.