Mauston Football Begins Today…………….Sort of

Although High School football practices don’t begin for about another 2 ½ weeks, Mauston High School football is getting some early work in. The Mauston football camps are being held this week. The Mauston football camp is being held today and tomorrow from 8-11am. Juniors and Seniors utilize the first 1 ½ of the camp with sophomores and freshman using the las 1 ½ to prepare for the upcoming season. The Yukon Trails camp takes place Wednesday and Thursday. The Yukon trails camp is an all day camp for grades 9-12. These camps are similar to the NFL’s voluntary Mini-camps. Mauston’s football season begins in 1 month and 1 day as they host the Tomah Timberwolves.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.