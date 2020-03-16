Mauston Food Pantry Plans to remain OPEN but with Stricter Guidelines

Rest assured – the Mauston Food Pantry still plans to remain OPEN as usual at this time. The hours for families in the Mauston/Lyndon School District are: Tues., Wed., Thur. from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. We will be using much stricter safety guidelines. Families will get a number outside and remain in their vehicles. When we call their number, only 1 person from each family may come in for food. We do allow proxies. That means you can send someone else to pick up your food for you. We will only have 1 person come in at one time, until our “social distancing” space is full. Exceptions will be made for elderly or disabled persons, they may have one extra person with them if needed. We will only have 5 benches available and separated, so as to facilitate “distance” between clients.

Then when a family goes out, another one will be called in. We will be wiping down doors, benches and counters after each family.

We will be giving more food to all families, but will also be giving even more to families with children. We are in the process of setting up a Facebook page to keep everyone informed. Watch for it. We do have a lot of older retired people who volunteer for us. Remember, if you are ill WITH ANYTHING, stay home. Send someone else. You will not be allowed in. If you are only comfortable coming in with a mask or gloves, that is OK, but we have none for you, you must have your own. We have been serving 300+ families each month totaling around 1,000 people – This crisis may give us more – Please be patient!

We are presently also working on how to get food to quarantined families and what to do with much needed donations from the community. We don’t want you dropping anything off at the pantry until we decide how to handle it. Could you please just keep it at your churches until after our board meeting on the 25th and we will let you know.

If this outbreak affects our older volunteers, we may need extra help to remain open and guidelines may get stricter. If you are a person who would be willing to be on our volunteer list because of any volunteer shortage, please call Kathy Green. We are also limiting how many volunteers we have each day to maintain social distancing. We will accept help from healthy adults and healthy High School Students.

If you have any questions, call Kathy Green at 847-5454.

