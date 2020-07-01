Mauston Fireworks Show Friday July 3rd
Mauston’s Annual Fireworks Display will be held on Friday, July 3. The show begins at 9:45pm.
The scheduled rain date is Sunday, July 5 at 9:45pm. Fireworks will be shot from the southern fields
of the Grayside Avenue School Complex.
Thanks to **Festival Foods Fireworks** donation, we’ll have a super show again this year!!
PLEASE NOTE: UNFORTUNATELY BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, THERE WILL
NOT BE ANY ADDITIONAL EVENTS/ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE FIREWORKS THIS
YEAR.
Great news! WRJC will be broadcasting a patriotic soundtrack concurrently with our fireworks display to encourage groups to stay in or very near to their cars for enhanced social distancing. Be sure to tune in Friday night to SMASH COUNTRY 92.9 FM at approximately 9:45 pm
Source: WRJC.com
DPI distributes $1.8 billion to Wisconsin schools
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2020 at 6:45 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced today that in June, the agency distributed a total of $1.8 billion to schools across the state to support mental health programs in public schools, special education students, transportation […]
PUBLIC NOTIFICATION: POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURE IN A JUNEAU COUNTY BUSINESS
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2020 at 6:42 PM
The Juneau County Health Department is notifying the public of possible COVID-19 exposure in a Juneau County establishment. Currently, this location is not reported as an outbreak but this status may change as the disease investigation proceeds. An […]
Clean Boats, Clean Waters for a Healthy Boating Summer
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2020 at 6:36 PM
Wisconsin residents and visitors that are passionate about protecting waters from aquatic invasive species know the impact they can have on state waters and native species. For nearly 15 years Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW) boat inspectors and […]
Tommy Thompson takes office as UW System President, seeks feedback from public and...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2020 at 6:34 PM
As Tommy Thompson takes office today as President of the University of Wisconsin System, his transition team is announcing creation of the “Listening Post” for Wisconsin residents and UW students, faculty, and staff to ask questions and […]
Coronavirus is spreading so fast among Wisconsin 20-somethings that the CDC came to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 1, 2020 at 6:34 PM
COVID-19 is rising so fast in Wisconsin 20-somethings, the CDC came to investigate. Where is it spreading, and why are young people bearing the brunt?
Dangerous Hot Weather Forecasted
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2020 at 6:33 PM
Sauk County Public Health & Emergency Management is encouraging residents to prepare for the continued extreme hot weather that is expected. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 90’s starting Friday with dew points in the high 60’s […]
Packers sign second-round pick, Dillon
by Bill Scott on July 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM
The Green Bay Packers added another one of their draft picks to the list of players signed to contracts before the start of training camp. Second-round pick A.J. Dillon signed his rookie deal with the team and posed for a picture, which he shared on […]
Who is Sen. Joe McCarthy, how did he rise to national prominence and what are his ties to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2020 at 5:35 PM
McCarthy became famous when he claimed to have a list of members of the Communist Party who had infiltrated the U.S. State Department.
