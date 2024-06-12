Mauston FFA Well Represented at State Convention

Mauston FFA had a busy week at State FFA Convention. Students competed in events and were recognized for their accomplishments.
Congratulations to the following:
– Morgan Firlus won the Beef Placement Proficiency area and will move on to compete at Nationals.
– Ethan Lulich, Wyatt Luxton, and Nolan Powers were also recognized as a top five finalist in their proficiency areas.
– Middle School Quiz Bowl received 3rd (Todd Day, Sophia Horn, Irelyn Yardley, Ellie Ferguson, and Jason Phillips).
– Morgan Firlus competed in the Extemptoraneous speaking contest.
– Kaylee Schnell received 1st in her Agriscience Project and will move on to Nationals.
-Morgan Firlus and Tyler Schwartz received their State FFA Degrees.
– Morgan was also recognize as a 3 Star Leader.
– And the chapter was recognized as a runner up in the state for membership increase and received a silver rated National Chapter Award.

Source: WRJC.com



