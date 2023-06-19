Mauston FFA Receives Awards & Honors at State FFA Convention
Ethan Lulich of the Mauston FFA is a Wisconsin Star in Agricultural Placement Winner.
Ethan works at his family’s business, Lulich Landscaping LLC. At the beginning, Ethan’s role was to assist with hauling plants, plant materials, and block pavers to the installation crew. Over time, Ethan’s responsibilities have increased to operating the skid steer, mini-excavator, and soil preparator. On job sites, Ethan takes great care in plant, irrigation system, paver, and wall installation, and in laying sod. Additionally, Ethan has become an essential member of the mowing crew by cutting lawns and doing maintenance on the lawn mowers. In the winter, Ethan oversees all of the winter grounds keeping accounts that the company has in New Lisbon.
Ethan will attend Kansas State University this fall where he will be studying Agricultural Business.
Ethan’s parents are David and Lori Lulich. His advisor is Beth Babcock.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Wisconsin is poised to expand vouchers for private schools. Here's what that means.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM
Gov. Evers has promised to sign the bill, which has been called the "largest expansion" of the voucher program
-
ATV driver airlifted to Green Bay hospital after hitting tree in Marinette County,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2023 at 4:57 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Marinette County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
-
Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department identifies possible drowning victim as Two Rivers man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2023 at 3:45 PM
Police were called to Krohn's Lake County Park in the town of Pierce.
-
Mauston FFA Receives Awards & Honors at State FFA Convention
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2023 at 3:29 PM
-
4 Green Bay waterfront projects made possible by $1.3 billion Fox River cleanup effort
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2023 at 3:17 PM
The $1.3 billion cleanup of the Fox River took decades, but has spurred Green Bay and Brown County to reconnect with the waterfront. Here's how.
-
Wisconsin Dells Legion Baseball Defeats Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2023 at 3:06 PM
-
Speaker Robin Vos says he's 'embarrassed' to be a UW System alumnus because of campus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2023 at 2:43 PM
Assembly Speaker Vos continued his campaign against the UW System's diversity, equity and inclusion programs in remarks at the Republican convention.
-
Howard woman killed Sunday night in motorcycle crash in Bellevue
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2023 at 2:29 PM
The crash was at the intersection of Main Street and Verlin Road in Bellevue.
-
Moriarty, Alice J. Age 92 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.