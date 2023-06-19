Mauston FFA Receives Awards & Honors at State FFA Convention

Middle School Quiz Bowl Team- State Runner Up (Todd Day, Trig Pokorney, Sophia Horn, Wyatt Luxton)

Morgan Firlus was 4th in the state for Extemporaneous Speaking

High School Quiz Bowl- Won the State Contest (Morgan Firlus, Tyler Schwartz, Kevin Schnell, Kaylee Schnell, Nolan Powers)

The Livestock Evaluation Team (Tyler Schwartz, Morgan Firlus, Mariah Schwartz, Ethan Lulich) was recognized for being the state winning team and Ethan Lulich was recognized as the high individual.

Ethan Lulich won Landscaping Management proficiency and Kevin Schnell was the 2nd in that area.

Ethan Lulich was 2nd in Beef Entrepreneurship Proficiency

Braden Heath was 2nd in Forest Management Proficiency

Kevin Schnell and Ethan Lulich received their State FFA Degrees.

Ethan Lulich was named Star in Agricultural Placemat and runner up for Star Farmer. Below is a blurb from a press release about Ethan’s Star in Agricultural Placement.

Ethan Lulich of the Mauston FFA is a Wisconsin Star in Agricultural Placement Winner. Ethan works at his family’s business, Lulich Landscaping LLC. At the beginning, Ethan’s role was to assist with hauling plants, plant materials, and block pavers to the installation crew. Over time, Ethan’s responsibilities have increased to operating the skid steer, mini-excavator, and soil preparator. On job sites, Ethan takes great care in plant, irrigation system, paver, and wall installation, and in laying sod. Additionally, Ethan has become an essential member of the mowing crew by cutting lawns and doing maintenance on the lawn mowers. In the winter, Ethan oversees all of the winter grounds keeping accounts that the company has in New Lisbon. Ethan will attend Kansas State University this fall where he will be studying Agricultural Business. Ethan’s parents are David and Lori Lulich. His advisor is Beth Babcock.

