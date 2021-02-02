Mauston Falls Short 85-77 Against West Salem in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Basketball team battled the West Salem Panthers but ultimately fell short 85-77 Monday night. It was a game of streaks and runs that saw West Salem make the final run. West Salem led 36-25 in the first half before Mauston finished the half on a 15-4 run to tie the game 40-40 into the halftime break. West Salem scored the first 8 points of the 2nd half but again Mauston made a run to claw within 2. Mauston would get within2 multiple times in the 2nd half and even got within 1 point in the 2nd half but could never take a 2nd half lead before West Salem finally pulled away. Mauston got a team high 21 points from Braden Benzine, Adon Saylor scored 20, Brock Massey finished with 18, and Spenser Lehman chipped in 12 points. West Salem was led by CJ McConkey who finished with a game high 29 points. Mauston falls to 7-9 on the season and will Travel to Onalaska tonight to take on the Luther Knights. That game can be heard on SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com, pregame at 7 game beginning tonight at 7:15pm. West Salem improves to 8-2 on the season.

