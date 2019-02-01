Mauston Crowns 3 Champions at South Central Conference Wrestling Tournament

Nekoosa won the South Central Conference Wrestling tournament last night, Wisconsin Dells still claimed the overall conference championship, and the Mauston Golden Eagles had 3 individual champions. Josiah Ziebell at 152 pounds, Dakota Barrix at 195 pounds and Dom Meurett at 285 all were individual conference champions for the Mauston Golden Eagles. Ziebell defeated Billy Dethloff of Wisconsin Dells in the championship match 5-2 a rematch of a battle a week ago won by Dehtloff. Dakota Barrix pinned Mason Peters of Westfield in the semi-finals before winning via injury forfeit in the championship match against a good friend of his Kayleb Galloway. Dom Meurett cruised to a championship with pins over Wyatt Wickman of Adams-Friendship in the semi-finals and Kevin Coughlin of Wisconsin Dells in the championship match. Mauston will host the regional tournament next Saturday with action beginning around 10:30am.

