Mauston Cross Country Competes at Thunderbird Challenge

The Mauston High School cross country teams competed at the 2021 Thunderbird Challenge hosted by Baraboo High School on Tuesday September 21..Six teams competed at the 2021 Thunderbird Challenge: Mauston-Baraboo-Sauk Prairie-Reedsburg-Lodi and Poynette.. In the boys race,, Mauston raced to a 3rd place finish. Team scores: Poynette 54-Sauk 63-MAUSTON 65-Baraboo 68-Reedsburg Inc. Individually, Mauston had three medalists: Junior, Eli Boppart 2nd ( 16;13), Soph ,Tyler Schwartz 8th(17;49) and freshman, Josh Ellerman 14th( 18:28). The balance of the boys varsity team placing: Joe Hammer 20th, Eli Hallwood 21st, Owen Hallwood 23rd and Drake Gosda 24th. There were 80 runners in the boys race.

” This was a very good race for our team- racing with some of the best teams in the Badger conference and Capitol Conference helps to make our team the best team we can be…The closeness of the team scores is a great indicator of how exciting the race was ..They ran their fastest times of the season..they gave all they had to give.. Our girls team has struggled in the first part of the season but today”s race on a challenging course ,they ran their fastest times of the season..We are very proud of our teams both teams work hard and have some fun. Its what makes Mauston Cross Country-Mauston Cross Country” commented Coach DeVoe.

The MHS CC teams will travel to Nagawaukee County Park in Waukesha on Saturday September 25th to compete at the 2021 Neilsen Relays hosted by Kettle Morraine High School.. 24 schools from the Milwaukee metro /suburbs and us..always a great challenge and always good for some grins” stated Coach DeVoe.

The MHS girls team placed 5th at the Thunderbird Challenge- team scores: Sauk 36-Lodi 63-Baraboo 66-Poynette 77-and Reedsburg INC. The Mauston girls team had one medalist senior Elle Horn placing 6th ( 22:15).