Mauston Cross Country Competes at Skyline Course

The MHS CC teams computed at the 16 team Black River Falls CC Invitational held at Skyline Golf Course on Tuesday October 4th..” This invite is always a fun challenge-the course is one of the most demanding that we race on throughout the season and the level of competition is always good.. It is just what we need in our training progression as we are preparing for the championship part of our season” commented Coach DeVoe.

The MHS girls team lead things off with their 6th place finish in the team standings . Individual placings:

Morgan Firlus 19th/ 22:48, Alexys Smith 27th/23:34, Maddy Gosda 61st/ 27:00, Roslyn Malacina 64th/27:37, Naomi Poullie 68th/28:02 and Mackena Peterson 71st /28:25.

The MHS boys teams finished up the days competition with a solid 2nd place finish in the 16 team invite.. Team scores: West Salem 52, MAUSTON 56, Elk Mound 111, Medford 121, Altoona 134,

Viroqua 176, Ellsworth 194, Stanely Boyd 202, Chippewa Valley 226, Black River Falls 235, Mosinee 297, Neillsville 331. Adams-Alma center-Eleva Strum-loyal were incomplete.

Individual results for Mauston : Eli Boppart 1st/ 16:28, Josh Ellerman 5th/ 17:12., Tyler Schwartz 8th/17:41, Graham Hallwood 20th/18:34, Drake Gosda 22/18;39, Blake Herrewig 19:30/33 and Owen Hallwood 36th/ 19:36. Rumen Southworth and Brekk Peterson led the MHS boys JV team to a second place finish.

The MHS CC crew will be competing on Saturday October 8th at the 2022 Wisconsin Dells Invitational at Christmas Mountain…Racings begins @ 10:00 am.

