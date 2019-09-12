Mauston Couple Face Charges of Child Neglect

A Mauston couple is facing child neglect charges after Juneau County Detectives consulted with a doctor back in March. The doctor had grave concerns about medical neglect to two young juveniles. One of the juveniles was believed to have been abused due to their non-mobile nature and the presence of bruises on them. The 2nd juvenile showed signs of being malnourished and was not close to where they should be weight wise. (The Mother) 27 year old Nicole Groll admitted that her and 32 year old Michael Lobsinger had recently used drugs and may have forgot to administer medication to the juvenile. The older juvenile said they felt unsafe at their parents’ residence because their parents were always fighting. Both juveniles were tested positive for being exposed to methamphetamine. Lobsinger and Groll each face 2 counts of Neglecting a Child. Groll also faces a charge of Felony Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





