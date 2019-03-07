Mauston Couple Caught Using another Person’s Check
A Mauston couple is facing charges of Unauthorized Use of an Entity’s Identifying Information or Documents, Uttering a Forgery, and Receiving Stolen Property. An officer received a call from a victim claiming there had been transactions made from his bank account that he did not make. The checks were issued at businesses in Mauston, Lake Delton and Baraboo. The victim called his bank and was told the checks had the names Sara and Jacob Williams on them. Authorities made contact with one of the businesses the stolen checks were used at and there was video evidence of the Williams’s using the checks. The Victim believed the checks were stolen out of his mailbox and never gave anyone any permission to use them.
Source: WRJC.com
