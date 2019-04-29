Mauston Community Sharing Pantry Holds Annual Luncheon

The Mauston Community Sharing Pantry held their annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on Monday. The pantry served 687 different households in 2018, serving over 10,000 different people. The pantry honored 32 of its grand sponsors at the luncheon including those who have donated for a total of 19 years including The Bank of Mauston, Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston Festival Foods, Mauston Post Office, St. Patrick’s Church, and Second Harvest Food Bank. The Luncheon was held at the Mauston United Methodist Church.

others honored at the luncheon included

18 years Mauston High School Key Club, Untied Methodist Church

17 years USDA Wildlife Services

16 years Michel Sullivan

14 years Canadian Pacific Railway

8 years Bob’s Produce Box, Lyle Wernimont Memorial Charity

7 years Bank of Mauston -Lyndon Station Branch, Wisconsin River Meats

6 years Allied Co-op & Land O’Lakes Foundation, First Weber Group Foundation inc., Kwik Trip of Mauston #775 and #776

5 years Bible Baptist Church, Grayside & Westside Elementary Schools, Walleye North America

4 years D&J Thrifty Mart

3 years Mauston Wrestling Club, People Helping People, & Cell Plus/U.S. Cellular Agent

1 year Castle Rock Shore Homeowners Association, Greater Mauston Chamber of Commerce, Mauston Festival Foods (New Ownership) Tomah Toro Company, In Memory of Dr. C.J. Laridaen, In Memory of Donna and O.J. Navis

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.