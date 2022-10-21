Mauston Common Council Meeting This Tuesday 10-25
The City of Mauston will hold its 2nd Common Council Meeting of the month this Tuesday October 25th. It will be held at Mauston City Hall on 303 Mansion Street. On the docket will be a public hearing on a conditional use application from CME Enterprizes for a drive in coffee kiosk on 560 McEvoy Street. There could be possible action taken on this as well by the Council. There will also be discussion and possible action on drainage improvements to Lower Maugh’s Creek & Milwaukee Street. This is just a couple of things to be discussed and possibly acted upon at Tuesday’s meeting.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Voters make inflation a top issue, but Wisconsin candidates can do little to solve rise...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2022 at 6:01 PM
Voters have shifted their top priority from abortion to their wallets, but candidates are limited in what they can do about rising prices.
-
Duplex under construction explodes in Dane County village of Oregon
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM
The explosion occurred in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue, in the village just south of Madison.
-
Mauston Common Council Meeting This Tuesday 10-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM
-
Car v Tractor Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM
-
VB D4 Regional Semi-Final Royall at Hillsboro Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM
-
Hannah Schuchart named new Oconto County district attorney by Gov. Tony Evers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday who will serve as Oconto County district attorney following the resignation of Edward Burke Jr.
-
Fact check: Evers mostly on track on Michels opposing rape, incest exceptions to abortion
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM
Evers campaign ad says if a 12-year-old girl became pregnant because of rape or incest, "Tim Michels would force her to deliver the baby."
-
Combating distrust, Wisconsin Elections Commission makes 'Elections 101' videos for teens
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM
Taking viewers through the process of administering elections, officials hope voters will be more confident in the validity of the election outcome.
-
Domestic violence is surging in Brown County. Be Safe is a new campaign created by and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM
The Be Safe Campaign includes a new number, 920-212-SAFE, for survivors and their loved ones to call for help.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.