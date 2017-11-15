Mauston Common Council Approves the 2018 Wages for City of Mauston Employees

Mauston Common Council members disagreed on one part of the proposed 2018 wages for the City of Mauston employees Tuesday evening. During the council meeting, Alderperson Katie Steinke proposed an amendment to raise the police clerk’s wage to $19 an hour and to set the court clerk’s wage to $17 an hour. Her reasoning was she looked at the job descriptions and the comparables they had received and she didn’t understand in the proposal why the police clerk receiving only a 79 cent raise while the court clerk receives a $2 raise. She said with the amendment it would better compared with their case loads and what they were actually doing to justify the raises. Steinke said it would be more fair and would not change the budget. Alderperson Steve Leavitt said he checked online studies and said the clerk in Eau Claire gets paid $17.96 an hour and to consider pay Mauston’s clerk $18 an hour “is nuts”. He said he knows what it’s like to work at the police department, and the clerk has to dispatch, file, among other things. City Administrator Nathan Thiel said that Judge Thomas W. Reigard had looked at other comparable salaries and Wisconsin Rapids was paying its clerk $21/$22 an hour and he felt the position of court clerk was underpaid. The amendment passed on a vote of 4-3, which Alderpersons Rick Noe, Dennis Emery, and Dennis Nielson voted against the amendment. Then the vote was called on the entire proposal with the amendment, which passed on a 4-3 vote with Alderpersons Noe, Emery, and Nielson voted against it.

