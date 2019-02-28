Mauston City Council Approves Ordinance Establishing Sex Offender Residency Restrictions

The Mauston City Council Approved an ordinance establishing sex offender residency restrictions for child safety zones by a unanimous votes at its recent meeting. The new ordinance prohibits sex offenders from living within 500 feet of parks or schools or other areas designated as child safe zones. There were no restrictions before this ordinance. Sex offenders currently living within 500 feet of parks, schools, or other designated child safe zones will not be forced to move. In other City Council news the council voted 4-2 not to raise wages for summer recreation hourly staff. The proposed wage increase would have raised the starting salary from $8.00 to $9.00 and increased the yearly wage raise for returning employees from 50 cents to $1.00. Katie Steinke and Rick Noe were the two members who voted for the wage increase.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.