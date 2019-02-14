Mauston City Council Approves Changes to Wellhead Protections by 5-2 Vote

The Mauston City Council approved proposed changes to wellhead protections at it recent meeting. A previous ordinance did now allow underground fuel tanks to be located within 12,000 feet of a municipal well. The new ordinance reconfigures the 12,000 feet into two separate 600 feet zones. This move could make it possible for a Speedway fuel station to move into the Gateway Avenue lot. The ordinance was approved 5-2 with council persons Katie Steinke and Dennis Nielsen casting NO votes. The council is also speculating about a possible ordinance that would restrict registered sex offenders from living within 500feet of parks, schools, and other designated child safety zones. Those already living within 500feet would not be required to move.

