Mauston Boys Soccer Tames Tigers

Mauston Golden Eagles swept Black River Falls Tigers 6 -0. It took some time for Mauston to score their first goal, at time clock 33:52, but once they got started there was no stopping them.

Issac Bilka had a hat trick with 3 goals. Jasckon Whitney had 2 goals and Martin Wolf had one goal. Trevor Gotshall helped out with an assist. Mauston’s defense played strong and so Keeper Reece Gray had only 5 saves. Mauston had 17 shots on goal and BRF had 9.

Mauston’s JV also won 2-0. Both goals by Alec Bruenig and one assist by Grady Patrentets.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.