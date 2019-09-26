Mauston Boys Soccer 2019 Results

Date Opponent Result Record

Aug 29 at Prairie Du Chien Tie 0-0-1

Aug 30 at Baraboo L (0-14) 0-1-1

Sep 3 Wisconsin Dells L (1-8) 0-2-1

Sep 5 at Viroqua L (2-4) 0-3-1

Sep 7 at Coulee Christian W (5-2) 1-3-1

Sep 9 at La Crosse Logan L 1-4-1

Sep 10 At Black River Falls W (6-2) 2-4-1

Sep 12 Vs WI Lutheran L 2-5-1

Sep 12 Vs Veritas/Tenor L 2-6-1

Sep 17 At Wautoma L (1-6) 2-7-1

Sep 19 Black River Falls W (8-0) 3-7-1

Sep 21 Tomah L 3-8-1

Sep 21 Menomonie L (1-5) 3-9-1

Sep 24 Wautoma L (1-5) 3-10-1

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.