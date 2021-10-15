Mauston Boys Cross Country Dominates Home Conference Championship Meet

The MHS boys’ varsity cross country team repeated as South Central Conference team champions winning the boys race. Team scores: MAUSTON 18-Dells 53-Pioneer Westfield 74- Wautoma 114- Adams Inc.- Nekoosa Inc. Individually, Mauston’s Eli Boppart raced to the meet championship covering the 3.1 miles in 16 minutes 19 seconds. Eli is a two time SCC Champion.. The balance of the MHS pack placing: Tyler Schwarts 2nd(18:14), Joe Hammer 5th( 19:03), Drake Gosda 6th ( 19:04.1) , Josh Ellerman 7th (19:04.2), Eli Hallwood 8th (19:15) and Owen Hallwood 9th (19;20).

Eli Boppart, Tyler Schwartz, Joe Hammer, Drake Gosda and Josh Ellerman earned SCC First Team All-Conference honors . Eli Hallwood and Owen Hallwood earned SCC Second Team honors.

The MHS girls varsity team placed 3rd at the SCC championships. Team scores: Dells 37- Wautoma 45- MAUSTON 74 and Pioneer Westfield 74.( Mauston earns 3rd place based on the 6th runners tie breaking criteria. Senior , Elle Horn and sophomore Morgan Firlus led the girls team to the third place team finish.. Elle placed 5th

( 22:11) earning South Central Conference first team honors . Morgan placed 10th earning second team all-conference honors. The balance of the MHS girls team placing: Autumn Drinkwine 17th, Alexys Smith 19th, Callie Hawkins 28th and Roslyn Malacina 30th.

The MHS boys JV team won the JV race. Graham Hallwood won the Jv race 19:45.

