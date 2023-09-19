Mauston Boys’ CC Team Wins 25th Thunderbird Challenge in Baraboo

The Mauston Golden Eagle cross country teams competed at the 25th Thunderbird Challenge CC meet hosted by Baraboo High School on Tuesday September 19th. The MHS boys’ team raced to the meet championship. Team scores: MAUSTON 35, Lodi 45, Baraboo 66, Reedsburg 131, Poynette 132 and Sauk Prairie 136. Sophomore, Brekk Peterson 3rd place 18; 17, junior Josh Ellerman 4th place 18:26 and senior Tyler Schwartz 7th place 18:34 led the boys team to the meet championship. . The MHS “pack” was in hot pursuit with the Golden Eagles placing their top six runners on the podium. In addition to their top three runners the MHS boys team had medalist performances from Drake Gosda 10thy 19:08, Weston Pouillie 11th 19:18 and Blake Herrewig 14th 19:26. Freshman, Haakon Peterson just missed the podium while racing to a personal best time of 19:38 placing 17th..There were 87 runners in the boys race.

The girls team raced to a fifth place finish at the 2023 Thunderbird Challenge: Team scores: Sauk Prairie 26, Baraboo 65, Poynette 93, Lodi 97, MAUSTON 121 and Reedsburg 151. The MHS girls team was led by medalist performances by senior Morgan Firlus 7th place 21:51 and junior Alexys Smith 11th place 22:30. The balance of the girls’ team: Maddy Gosda 38th 25:16,

Naome Pouillie 48th 27:14, Genevieve Hanson 55th 28:01 and Scarlet Smith 57th 28:28.

The MHS CC teams will be traveling to Waukesha this Saturday to compete at the 32 team /2023 Pete Neilsen Relays hosted by Kettle Moraine High School.

Source: WRJC.com







