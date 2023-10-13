Mauston Boys CC Team Captures 4th Straight SCC Championship

The MHS CC Teams competed at the 2023 South Central Conference Championships on Thursday October 12th. The meet was hosted by Wautoma High School . The meet site was the Lake Lucerne Recreational Center campus.

The MHS boys varsity took charge of the varsity race about 400 M into the 5000 M race and never looked back, winning the 2023 SCC Boys CC Championship race. Team scores: MAUSTON 22-Wisconsin Dells 42-Wautoma 86-Westfield 106-Nekoosa 132 and AF incomplete.. This was the fourth consecutive SCC team championship for MHS CC. MHS junior, Josh Ellerman earned the 2023 Individual championship, winning the boys varsity race with a personal best time of 17:19.6 for the 5K course. The MHS “Pack” was in hot pursuit – Brekk Peterson 2nd place 17:32, Tyler Schwartz 3rd place 17:41, Drake Gosda 7th 18:07, Haakon Peterson 9th place 18;24, Westin Pouillie 10th 18:26 and Blake Herrewig 15th 18:44….Haakon Peterson and Westin Pouillie earned Second Team All conference honors with Josh Ellerman,Brekk Peterson,Tyler Schwartz and Drake Gosda earning First Team All Conference honors.

The MHS girls varsity raced to a 4th place at the 2023 SCC champions. It was a first time ever in SCC cross country history that three teams tied for second place. Westfield earned the team title with Mauston, Wautoma and Wisconsin Dells tied for second place with Wautoma earning the runner up place using the tie breaking criteria.. The girls team was led by first team all conference performances by senior Morgan Firlus 4th place 21:34 and junior Alexys Smith 5th place 21:36. The balance of the girls team placing as follows: Maddie Gosda 17th 24:00, Genevive Hanson 21st 24:26, Naome Pouillie 24th 24;44 and Scarlett Smith 29th 25:28.

” We are so proud of our teams performances at the meet today-It was pretty vintage MHS CC- they focus on the process and having the courage to let their best do what it could do..78% of our runners had life time personal best performances at the 2023 SCC championships” It was a MHS CC fun day” commented MHS CC co-coach John Maki.

