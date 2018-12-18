Mauston Boys Basketball Team Falls to Lakeside Lutheran on the Road 100-69

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team had no answer for the size or depth of Lakeside Lutheran in a 100-69 loss Tuesday night. The Warriors used 6-7 Cam Paske and 6-5 Jack Monis down low and Will DeNoyer’s outside shooting to ease past Mauston. Paske finished with a team high 25 points while DeNoyer added 21, and Monis 17 points. 11 different players scored for the Warriors. Mauston was led by Joe Bauer who had a game high 29 points; Cade Hall had 18 in the loss. The Golden Eagles fall to 4-2 on the season and will host Adams-Friendship Friday night at 7pm.

