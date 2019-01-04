Mauston Boys Basketball Moves to 3-0 In SCC Play After Defeating Westfield 63-36

The Mauston Boys Basketball team moved to 3-0 in South Central Conference play and 6-2 overall after defeating the Westfield Pioneers 63-36 Friday night. Westfield was able to keep within striking distance for the first 40 minutes of the game before the Golden Eagles were able to pull away behind 20 points from Senior Kyran Fitzgerald. Trevor Gallagher had 14 points and Joe Bauer had 11 for Mauston. Mauston will step out of conference on Tuesday when they host River Valley at 7pm.

Source: WRJC.com





