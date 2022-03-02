Mauston Boys Basketball Advances Past Arcadia in Post Season Opener
The Mauston Golden Eagles moved on in the WIAA Boys Basketball Division 3 post season by defeating Arcadia 74-48 Tuesday night. Mauston got off to a strong start leading 40-20 at halftime. Arcadia chipped away getting within 52-42 with around 8 minutes left in the game. Mauston Senior Spenser Lehman hit two big three points to put Mauston up 18 and secure the victory. Brock Massey led the Golden Eagles with 21 points while 3 seniors Lehman, Adon Saylor, and Jerik Goers added 17, 13, and 11 points respectively on likely their last career home game at Mauston High School. Mauston moves on to play Wisconsin Dells Friday night and improves their record to 15-10 on the season. Arcadia completes their season with a 4-21 record.
Source: WRJC.com
