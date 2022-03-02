Mauston Boys Basketball Advances Past Arcadia in Post Season Opener

The Mauston Golden Eagles moved on in the WIAA Boys Basketball Division 3 post season by defeating Arcadia 74-48 Tuesday night. Mauston got off to a strong start leading 40-20 at halftime. Arcadia chipped away getting within 52-42 with around 8 minutes left in the game. Mauston Senior Spenser Lehman hit two big three points to put Mauston up 18 and secure the victory. Brock Massey led the Golden Eagles with 21 points while 3 seniors Lehman, Adon Saylor, and Jerik Goers added 17, 13, and 11 points respectively on likely their last career home game at Mauston High School. Mauston moves on to play Wisconsin Dells Friday night and improves their record to 15-10 on the season. Arcadia completes their season with a 4-21 record.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.