Mauston Board of Education to Interview Superintendent Candidates

On Tuesday, February 5, 2019, members of the School District of Mauston and Lyndon Station communities have the chance to meet superintendent candidates beginning at 5:00p.m. in the Teaching and Learning Training Room in the District Office. The Mauston Board of Education, working with Big River Group, LLC, has reviewed applications and narrowed the list from many qualified superintendent applicants to four candidates to interview on February 5.

Based on information collected from staff, parents, and community members in December and January, a leadership profile was developed for the Board of Education that identified the desired leadership characteristics in a superintendent. The community now is invited to meet the final candidates. The candidates being interviewed on February 5 include: Curt Bisarek, Joel Heesch, Greg Nyen, and David Munoz. The candidates’ briefs can be found on the Mauston School District website under the Superintendent Search link. The candidates will meet individually with the members of Board of Education, Leadership Team, and staff and community. After the interviews, the Board of Education will then meet in a closed session to review and discuss the feedback it receives.

The community meetings will take place from 5:00 p.m. and will possibly last until 9:00 p.m. Staff and community members are asked to enter the District Office doors. For any questions, please contact Jennifer Hagemann at 608-847-5451, ext. 6680.

Source: WRJC.com





