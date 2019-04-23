Mauston Board of Education Seeks Candidates to Fill School Board Vacancy

Due to a recent resignation, the Board of Education for the School District of Mauston is seeking to appoint to the Board a citizen of the district who is committed to public education. The appointment will commence upon official action by the Board and will conclude on the fourth Monday of April 2020. Citizens of the School District of Mauston who are interested in this appointment must send a letter of interest to School Board President RJ Rogers at rjrogers@maustonschools.org.

