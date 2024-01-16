Mauston Board of Education Approves Operational Referendum Question for April 2 Ballot
At its Monday meeting, the School District of Mauston Board of Education voted to
place an operational referendum question on the ballot for Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
The question asks voters’ permission for the district to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit by $2.25
million per year over the next four years. It is necessary due to inadequate funding for public schools at
the state level over the past several years, paired with the effects of an outdated state school funding
formula. Expenses are also on the rise due to the increasing needs of students and the impact of
inflation.
The School District of Mauston is not alone in facing these challenges. Over the last decade, more than
half of the school districts in Wisconsin have received voter approval to exceed their revenue limits
through an operational referendum.
“While we are proud of our schools and the exceptional educational experience we have provided for
generations, the fact is that our district has some significant financial needs that will require our entire
community to address,” said Joel Heesch, Superintendent. “This proposed operational referendum will
allow us the expanded revenue limit authority to avoid cuts to programs and services while maintaining
what makes our school district so special. We look forward to sharing more information and answering
community members’ questions in the days and weeks ahead, right up to election day.”
If voters approve the proposed referendum, the School District of Mauston will be able to avoid
additional cuts in staffing and student programs over the next several years. The district will also
prioritize maintaining its current level of instruction focusing on small class sizes, providing a full range
of academic programming, and retaining its experienced staff.
The property tax impact of an approved referendum would be $.95 per every $1,000 of assessed
property value. The owner of a home assessed at $100,000, for example, would see a property tax
impact of $95 per year.
The district will be sharing more information, including answers to frequently asked questions, in the
coming days. Election day is Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
Source: WRJC.com
-
WDVA effort to make Valentine’s Day brighter for Wisconsin veterans
by Bob Hague on January 16, 2024 at 5:00 PM
You can help make Valentine’s Day brighter for Wisconsin veterans. For a second year, individuals and groups are asked to send Valentine’s to the veteran homes at Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove. “Last year, there was […]
-
Mauston Board of Education Approves Operational Referendum Question for April 2 Ballot
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2024 at 4:31 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/15
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2024 at 4:28 PM
-
Late Run Lifts Necedah Boys Past La Farge
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2024 at 4:27 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Lady Wolves Use Free Throws to Get by Riverdale
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2024 at 4:26 PM
-
Baraboo Man Arrested for the 4th OWI in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2024 at 5:21 PM
-
Buggy Hit & Run in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2024 at 5:20 PM
-
Tomah Health Supports Local Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2024 at 5:19 PM
-
Snow Clearing Tonight in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2024 at 5:17 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.