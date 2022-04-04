Mauston Baseball Struggles vs #1 Eau Claire Regis in Season Opener

The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team ran into a buzz saw Friday evening in their season opener falling to #1 (D4) Eau Claire Regis 14-0 in 5 innings. The Ramblers featured future Texas Longhorn pitcher Cole Selvig on the mound and Selvig looked the part of a top level talent giving up just 1 hit while striking out 10 and walking just 1 in four innings of work. Brock Siefert mustard the only hit for the Golden Eagles a one out single in the first inning. The Ramblers offense was on point as well scoring 14 runs on 14 hits. Regis took advantages of Mauston errors as well in the 3rd inning turning the game into a route. Mauston will try to bounce back Monday when they host the G-E-T Redhawks at Woodside Sports complex in Mauston.

