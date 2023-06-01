Mauston Baseball Season Ends vs Sauk Prairie

The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball season came to a disappointing end Tuesday falling to Sauk Prairie 7-0. Mauston was unable to muster a hit against the Sauk pitching duo of Austin Pagel & Landon Ballweg. Pagel went 6 Innings giving up no hits on 5 walks while striking out 4. Ballweg finished the game pitching the final inning to complete the no hitter. Pagel also went 2×4 at the plate for the Eagles. Despite the disappointing loss Mauston still finished the season 17-4 and won their first outright conference championship since 2011 and their first conference championship of any sort since 2017. Congrats to the 4 seniors Nick Erler, Reece Gray, Brock Seifert, and Dalton Hoehn on outstanding careers.

Source: WRJC.com







