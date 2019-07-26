Mauston Baseball Hangs with States Best Antigo before Falling 5-0

Mauston Post 81 American Legion baseball team hung with one of the best teams in the state before falling 5-0 to Antigo Post 3 Legion Baseball Team Friday night. Mauston struggled offensively against the reigning Springs Baseball state champions in division two. Mauston managed just 5 hits while striking out 15 times against Antigo pitchers. Sam Rogers pitched well for Mauston giving up just 2 runs thru 4 innings while striking out 5. Antigo was able to ad insurance in the 5th inning scoring 3 runs off of Mauston relief pitcher Cade Hall. Jordan Newlun had 3 hits in 4 at bats to lead Mauston offensively. Mauston will now play again this afternoon at 1pm in an elimination game. Mauston drops to 12-10 on the season Antigo improved to 19-9.

Source: WRJC.com





