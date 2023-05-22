Mauston Baseball Continues Winning Ways with Route of Westby
The Mauston Golden Eagles moved to 17-2 on the season Friday after a 10-0 victory over the Westby Norseman. Mauston jumped out to a 3-0 lead on in the first inning highlighted by an RBI double from Brock Massey. Massey would give Mauston a 4-0 lead in the 2nd with another RBI double, an un earned run in the 3rd inning steaked Mauston out to a 5-0 lead. Mauston would score 5 times in the 6th inning this time highlighted by a two run single by Brady Baldwin. Alex Suhr pitched a complete game shutout for Mauston working around traffic all evening long. The win for Suhr moves his record to 4-1 on the year. Mauston has one more game remaining in the regular season before opening up post season play next week.
Source: WRJC.com
-
