Mauston Baseball Clinches 2nd Straight SCC Championship With Win over Rival Dells

The Mauston Golden Eagles Baseball Team won a 2nd straight South Central Conference Championship behind great pitching and timely hitting Tuesday evening with a 7-0 victory over the Dells. Brock Massey pitched a complete game scattering 4 hits walking 2 while striking out 6. Brock Massey also went 2×4 with 2 RBI’s at the plate. Brock’s brother “Beef” Massey gave Mauston their first run of the game with a two out two strike hit. Beef finished 2×3 with a pair of runs batted in. Brady Baldwin ignited the Mauston offense going 2×2 with a triple and 3 runs scored and Alex Suhr added a pair of hits in 3 at bats including a booming double. Suhr was able to score all the way from 2nd base after a Dells wild pitch following the double. Mauston improves to 8-1 in the conference and 15-3 overall. Mauston can clinch an outright Conference championship with a victory over Adams-Friendship on Thursday. Wisconsin Dells drops to 7-2 in the conference and 9-5 overall.

Source: WRJC.com







