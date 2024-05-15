Mauston Baseball Clinches 2nd Straight SCC Championship With Win over Rival Dells
The Mauston Golden Eagles Baseball Team won a 2nd straight South Central Conference Championship behind great pitching and timely hitting Tuesday evening with a 7-0 victory over the Dells. Brock Massey pitched a complete game scattering 4 hits walking 2 while striking out 6. Brock Massey also went 2×4 with 2 RBI’s at the plate. Brock’s brother “Beef” Massey gave Mauston their first run of the game with a two out two strike hit. Beef finished 2×3 with a pair of runs batted in. Brady Baldwin ignited the Mauston offense going 2×2 with a triple and 3 runs scored and Alex Suhr added a pair of hits in 3 at bats including a booming double. Suhr was able to score all the way from 2nd base after a Dells wild pitch following the double. Mauston improves to 8-1 in the conference and 15-3 overall. Mauston can clinch an outright Conference championship with a victory over Adams-Friendship on Thursday. Wisconsin Dells drops to 7-2 in the conference and 9-5 overall.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/14
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 3:30 PM
-
New Lisbon Track & Field Top Finishers at SBC Championship Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 3:30 PM
-
Mauston Baseball Clinches 2nd Straight SCC Championship With Win over Rival Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 3:29 PM
-
Mock, George G. Age 81 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 2:34 PM
-
Mueller, Arthur J. Age 83 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 2:27 PM
-
Baseball: Full Game WI Dells at Mauston (Mauston wins 2nd Straight SCC Championship)
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 2:16 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 15, 2024 at 1:45 PM
Protester encampment at UW-Milwaukee gone (MILWAUKEE) The pro-Palestinian encampment at UW-Milwaukee is gone. University staff cleared out the last of encampment which stood on the campus for two weeks Tuesday morning. The peaceful dismantling came […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 15, 2024 at 11:02 AM
NFL Regular season schedule comes out today, Sal Frelick leads Brewers win and Doug Gottlieb takes over Green Bay men’s basketball
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on May 15, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Rothman critical of UWM deal to end protests (MILWAUKEE) A rebuke for UW Milwaukee from the president of the UW System. Jay Rothman released the statement on Tuesday, after UW-Milwaukee reeched agreement with pro-Palestinian students to end their […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.