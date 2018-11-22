Mauston Authorities Find Drugs and Guns in Lyndon Mans Van

A Lyndon Station man is facing multiple charges including Possession of Methamphetamine, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On November 12th authorities spotted a van parked that they believed had invalid license plates. Records did show the registration to be expired. Mauston authorities made contact with the owner. The owner 52 year old Brian Watters said the expired plates/registration was a mix up. Authorities searched the van finding multiple drug related items including several smoking pipes, an unknown powdery substance, and a black butane torch. The search also turned up multiple fire arms. Watters was taken to the Juneau County Jail.

Source: WRJC.com





