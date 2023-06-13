Mauston Athletes Named to All-Conference Teams

Girls Soccer

1st Team – Alydia Barrix and Reagan Randall

2nd team – Ava Stanila

Honorable mention- Heather Hersil.

Boys Tennis

2nd Team – Tyler Neron and Brody McKlusky (Coulee Conference)

Boys Track & Field

Garon Brandt – 100m & 200m

Eli Boppart – 800m, 1600m, & 3200m

Carver Goodman – 300h

Eli Hallwood, Sam Rattunde, Mason Hawkins, Tanner Winker – 4×200

Garron Brandt, Eli Hallwood, Sam Rattunde, Josh Ellerman – 4×400

Eli Hallwood – Pole Vault

Girls Track & Field

Brie Eckerman – 100h & 300h

Golf

Jasper Walsh – 1st Team

Softball

Presley Bluhm – 2nd Team Outfielder

Source: WRJC.com







