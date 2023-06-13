Mauston Athletes Named to All-Conference Teams

Girls Soccer

 

1st Team – Alydia Barrix and Reagan Randall

 

2nd team – Ava Stanila

 

Honorable mention- Heather Hersil.

 

 

Boys Tennis

 

2nd Team – Tyler Neron and Brody McKlusky (Coulee Conference)

 

 

Boys Track & Field

 

Garon Brandt – 100m & 200m

 

Eli Boppart – 800m, 1600m, & 3200m

 

Carver Goodman – 300h

 

Eli Hallwood, Sam Rattunde, Mason Hawkins, Tanner Winker – 4×200

 

Garron Brandt, Eli Hallwood, Sam Rattunde, Josh Ellerman – 4×400

 

Eli Hallwood – Pole Vault

 

 

Girls Track & Field

 

Brie Eckerman – 100h & 300h

 

 

Golf

 

Jasper Walsh – 1st Team

 

 

Softball

 

Presley Bluhm – 2nd Team Outfielder

Source: WRJC.com



