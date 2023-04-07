Mauston Announces What to do with Garbage Carts While Streets are Under Construction

Residents living in the areas undergoing street construction as part of this year’s City of Mauston capital projects (including parts of Madison, Monroe, Jackson, Prospect and Water Streets) can place their garbage and recycling carts near the end of their driveways as normal. The street construction contractors will haul them back and forth to pick up locations accessible by the garbage trucks. Residents may want to place their addresses on their carts to ensure they get the same ones back.

Likewise, these residents can place their April spring clean-up items in front of their homes like normal and the contractors will facilitate the pick-up. Please take note!

Source: WRJC.com







