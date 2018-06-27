Matt Flynn says he ‘won’t back down’ amid calls to end campaign (AUDIO)

Democrat Matt Flynn says he has absolutely no plans to abandon his run for governor following calls for him to do so by a couple of fellow Democrats. “You ever heard the Johnny Cash song ‘I Won’t Back Down,’ well my advice to them is play that song and they’ll understand my position,” Flynn told […]

