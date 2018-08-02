Matt Flynn – Has gubernatorial candidate Matt Flynn been consistent on position to stop Foxconn deal?

The Truth-o-Meter says: Full Flop | Has gubernatorial candidate Matt Flynn been consistent on position to stop Foxconn deal?



Gov. Scott Walker’s massive deal with Taiwan-based Foxconn has created a political debate that is, well, spirited. Proponents tout the 13,000 jobs Foxconn has said the operation will create; opponents cite the $4 billion in taxpayer incentives and the potential negative impact of the $10 billion electronics factory on the environment. Foxconn has been a central point cited by the eight remaining Democrats vying in the Aug. 14, 2018 primary for the right to take on Walker in November. In some cases, their positions are hard to keep track of. That brings us to candidate Matt …

Source: Politifacts.com

