Matrick, McKenzie “Mae” Age 21 of Adams, WI

McKenzie “Mae” Matrick, age 21, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018.

A celebration of her life will be 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at the Friendship Village Hall, 507 W. Lake St. Friendship, Wisconsin.

Mae was born January 2, 1997, in Mauston, Wisconsin to Mark and Irene Matrick. She grew up in Adams, Wisconsin – graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 2015. Mae worked at Vista Care in Adams, Wisconsin.

Mae enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Mae was preceded in death by her sister, Heatheryn Nicole Hams.

Survivors:

Parents: Mark and Irene Matrick of Adams, Wisconsin

Brother: Toni (Kristen) Thor of Adams, Wisconsin

Nephew: Zander Thor of Adams, Wisconsin

Brother: Joshua (Scarlett) Premo of Ft. Wayne, IN

Sister: Ariel (Steve) Matrick of Big Flats, Wisconsin

Sister: Pam (Darryl) Lee of St. Point, Wisconsin

Sister: Stephanie Hams of Adams, Wisconsin

Niece: Bella Mericle of Necedah, Wisconsin

Sister: Melinda (Jeff) Matrick of Portage, Wisconsin

Sister: Monique “Moe” Stone

Grandmother: Jennifer Desotell of Adams, Wisconsin

Uncle and Aunt: Ken and Marla Solchenberger of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin

Godson: Cayden

Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

