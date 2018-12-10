Matrick, McKenzie “Mae” Age 21 of Adams, WI
McKenzie “Mae” Matrick, age 21, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018.
A celebration of her life will be 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at the Friendship Village Hall, 507 W. Lake St. Friendship, Wisconsin.
Mae was born January 2, 1997, in Mauston, Wisconsin to Mark and Irene Matrick. She grew up in Adams, Wisconsin – graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 2015. Mae worked at Vista Care in Adams, Wisconsin.
Mae enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Mae was preceded in death by her sister, Heatheryn Nicole Hams.
Survivors:
Parents: Mark and Irene Matrick of Adams, Wisconsin
Brother: Toni (Kristen) Thor of Adams, Wisconsin
Nephew: Zander Thor of Adams, Wisconsin
Brother: Joshua (Scarlett) Premo of Ft. Wayne, IN
Sister: Ariel (Steve) Matrick of Big Flats, Wisconsin
Sister: Pam (Darryl) Lee of St. Point, Wisconsin
Sister: Stephanie Hams of Adams, Wisconsin
Niece: Bella Mericle of Necedah, Wisconsin
Sister: Melinda (Jeff) Matrick of Portage, Wisconsin
Sister: Monique “Moe” Stone
Grandmother: Jennifer Desotell of Adams, Wisconsin
Uncle and Aunt: Ken and Marla Solchenberger of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin
Godson: Cayden
Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Kwik Trip takeover: Rise of the Midwest powerhouse resets convenience store marketplace11 hours ago
- Weekend Local Prep Scores11 hours ago
- Sweet, Norman Robert Age 88 of Friendship, WI12 hours ago
- Matrick, McKenzie “Mae” Age 21 of Adams, WI12 hours ago
- Jefferson Fairgrounds, Clark Counry Get Farm Tech Nods12 hours ago
- Watershed Protection Grants Awarded to 24 Farmer Groups12 hours ago
- USDA to Survey Wisconsin Floriculture Operations12 hours ago
- Scammers impersonate Social Security to get your personal information13 hours ago
- Help out the birds at your feeder this winter with tips from DNR13 hours ago
- Evers holds out hope for veto on lame ducks bills13 hours ago
- 'You almost never see this': 5 questions about the Jayme Closs disappearance14 hours ago
- Place in history19 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.